(CNN) -- Online coupon site RetailMeNot conducted a survey and found fewer people are planning to buy Valentine's Day gifts this year.
But those who are plan to spend more than double what they dropped last year!
Experiences and fine dining aren't popular choices because of the pandemic, with lovers focusing on pretty traditional gifts like chocolate, flowers and jewelry.
And the longer you've weathered the storm, the better haul you can expect.
Couples who have been married more than ten years plan to spend the most, at $467!
That's compared to just $251 bucks last year.
If you still haven't made a purchase, you're not alone, the survey shows most people don't buy anything more than a week before the holiday.
Or, you could also join the 39% of people in relationships who plan to stiff their significant other with nothing.
We can't officially recommend that.
