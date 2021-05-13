FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) --
Thursday, vaccines will become available for children ages 12 to 15 at 46 CVS stores across Kansas.
Parental or legal guardian consent is required, and children must be accompanied by an adult.
It will be administering the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
Patients are encouraged to schedule an appointment online at CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app to ensure availability.
Walk-ins are also accepted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.