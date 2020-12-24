JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- Now that people in the Kansas City metro area are getting either the Pfizer or Moderna Covid-19 vaccine, many are sharing their experiences on social media.
In Johnson County, health care workers who have gotten their vaccine are showing off their stickers.
The same concept is used when you go to vote.
If you receive the vaccine, you are encouraged to share a photo of your sticker online and write #SleeveUpJoCo.
