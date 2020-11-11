The Kansas City Fire Department says it sustained a fire in the West Bottoms early this morning.
At around 1:15 a.m. they got a call to 1200 St. Louis Avenue.
The roof of a vacant eight story building was on fire.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
