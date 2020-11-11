SALT LAKE CITY, Ut. (KCTV) -- A Utah man told police he was on his way to kill former Missouri Senator Claire McCaskill after he was arrested for speeding and driving under the influence, the Deseret News reports.
According to the newspaper, 36-year-old George William Stahl, of Cottonwood Heights, Utah, was arrested early Wednesday on suspicion of driving recklessly, making terroristic threats, speeding, failing to stop, DUI, and drug possession.
According to a police affidavit cited by Deseret News, Stahl was caught speeding in the snow at speeds of up to 130 mph on Interstate 80 by a Utah Highway Patrol trooper around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday.
Police spiked Stahl’s vehicle’s tires after he failed to stop and he was arrested.
He told police he was on his way to Missouri to kill former Sen. Claire McCaskill if she wasn’t dead already, the affidavit said.
He made several threats to McCaskill and said he was on his way to kill her several times.
McCaskill is currently working a political analyst for MSNBC after losing her Senate seat to Josh Hawley in 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.