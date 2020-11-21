Click here for updates on this story
TN (WSMV ) -- University of Tennessee students may be required to get a coronavirus vaccine once it's been approved.
The UT System Board of Trustees passed a permanent student immunization rule yesterday.
The rule would allow each school in the system to require flu and COVID-19 vaccines. Exemptions are allowed for things like medical and religious reasons, in addition for students enrolled in online class only.
Flu shots were required this year for the first time under an emergency authorization.
