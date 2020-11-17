Kansas City, MO (KCTV5) -- It's a sign of the holiday season, the United States Postal Service's Operation Santa is nearly underway.
The 108-year-old program fulfills wish lists for needy families and children.
For the first time, would-be gift givers can adopt families online. The new system will allow more children in need across the country to be reached.
Kids can address their letters and lists to 'Santa' at 123 Elf Road, North Pole, 88888.
For more information about the program, head to uspsoperationsanta.com
