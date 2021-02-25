KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Happening today -- the U.S. House is set to pass sweeping legislation prohibiting discrimination on the basis of sex, sexual orientation, and gender identity.
The Equality Act would amend existing laws to extend protections for LGBTQ Americans. The protections would extend to employment, housing, loan applications, education, public accommodations and other areas. Supporters say the law before the House on Thursday is long overdue and would ensure that every person is treated equally under the law.
It's on of President Biden's top legislative priorities. The bill is expected to make it through the house but faces an uncertain future in the senate.
US House set to vote on legal safeguards for LGBTQ people
