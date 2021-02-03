The Justice Department on Wednesday dropped an affirmative action lawsuit the Trump administration had filed against Yale University last year accusing the school of discriminating against Asian American and White applicants.
DOJ did not explain why it was dropping the case in its brief filing with a federal court in Connecticut.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
