US Capitol outer perimeter fencing to be removed this weekend

The outer fencing erected around the Capitol shortly after rioters stormed the building on January 6 will be removed this weekend, earlier than expected, according to the acting House sergeant-at-arms.
In a memo to members of Congress and congressional staff Friday, acting Sergeant-at-Arms Timothy Blodgett said the US Capitol Police in conjunction with the architect of the Capitol "will remove the outer perimeter fencing around the Capitol complex sooner than initially anticipated."
The outer perimeter fencing will be taken down this weekend, allowing for traffic on Independence Avenue and Constitution Avenue by Monday. The memo says the decision was reached because "there does not exist a known, credible threat against Congress or the Capitol Complex that warrants the temporary security fencing."
The fencing went up soon after insurrectionists stormed the building -- leaving several people dead, including a Capitol Hill Police officer -- and has remained in place since.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
CNN's Caroline Kelly contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.