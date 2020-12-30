(CNN) -- President Donald Trump received information earlier this month that China sought to pay non-state actors to attack American forces in Afghanistan, a senior administration official said. The intelligence, which will be declassified by the Trump administration, was provided to the President in his daily brief on December 17, the official said. His national security adviser Robert O'Brien discussed the information with the President that same day, the official said. News of the briefing and the administration's intention to declassify the information was first reported on Wednesday by Axios.
URGENT - Trump was briefed that China sought to pay non-state actors to attack US forces in Afghanistan
