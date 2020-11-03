(CNN) -- More than 100 million Americans have voted nationwide before the polls opened on Election Day, according to a survey of election officials by CNN, Edison Research and Catalist.    These votes represent more than 47% of registered voters nationwide. Twenty-one states and Washington, DC, have seen more than half of their registered voters cast ballots already.

