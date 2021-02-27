(CNN) -- The House of Representatives voted early Saturday morning to approve President Joe Biden's $1. 9 trillion pandemic aid package, a major step toward enacting the first legislative priority of the new administration as the devastating fallout from the spread of Covid-19 has left Americans in dire need of further relief. The final vote tally was 219-212. Two Democrats broke ranks and voted against the bill: Kurt Schrader of Oregon and Jared Golden of Maine. The bill did not pass with bipartisan support as no Republicans voted for it. Now that the bill has passed the House it will next go to the Senate. Making the effort more complicated, the Senate is expected to strip out a provision in the legislation increasing the federal minimum wage after the Senate parliamentarian ruled against including it under the procedure known as reconciliation, which Senate Democrats are using to pass the bill with a simple majority vote. The bill would then have to go back to the House for a separate vote before it could go to Biden to be signed into law.
URGENT - House passes Biden's $1.9 trillion Covid relief package
- Posted
- Posted
- 0
Most Popular
Articles
- Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Matthews welcome baby girl
- Good Question: Has anybody died after receiving the COVID vaccine?
- Arizona's 'Valentine Sally' identified as Missouri woman
- Redacted crash report released in Britt Reid case
- Teenagers are dying from fentanyl pill overdoses in the Northland, police say
- Entire school board resigns after mocking parents during virtual meeting
- Cerner, Microsoft and others working on vaccine passports to prove you've received COVID vaccine
- Mom says Catholic school expelled her 3 kids over her side job
- Man is charged with murder for death of 18-year-old Vernece Brown
- Hy-Vee offering COVID vaccine in Missouri locations
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.