(CNN) -- The House voted Wednesday to impeach President Donald Trump for a second time in a swift and bipartisan condemnation of the President's role inciting last week's riot at the US Capitol. The House voted 232 to 197 to impeach Trump exactly one week after rioters forced lawmakers to flee from the very chamber in which they cast ballots in the fourth presidential impeachment in US history -- and the first time a President has been impeached twice. Ten Republicans, including the House's No. 3 Republican, Liz Cheney of Wyoming, joined with Democrats to impeach Trump for "incitement of insurrection. "
URGENT - House impeaches President Donald Trump for the second time
- Posted
- Posted
- 0
Most Popular
Articles
- Missouri asks some unemployment recipients to give money back - or face consequences
- US carries out its 1st execution of female inmate since 1953
- Bannister, Indian Springs and the fate of Independence Center
- Congressman Cleaver explains ending prayer with 'amen, a woman'
- Man charged following Sunday incident at Independence Center
- 3 taken into custody following disturbance at Independence Center
- Stolen property investigation leads to large police scene in Shawnee
- People at the US Capitol riot are being identified and losing their jobs
- KCKPD looking for 2 in connection with assault of law enforcement officer
- Kansas City police pay $725,000 excessive force settlement
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.