(CNN) -- The House voted Wednesday to impeach President Donald Trump for a second time in a swift and bipartisan condemnation of the President's role inciting last week's riot at the US Capitol. The House voted 232 to 197 to impeach Trump exactly one week after rioters forced lawmakers to flee from the very chamber in which they cast ballots in the fourth presidential impeachment in US history -- and the first time a President has been impeached twice. Ten Republicans, including the House's No. 3 Republican, Liz Cheney of Wyoming, joined with Democrats to impeach Trump for "incitement of insurrection. "

