(CNN) -- Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe said Wednesday both Iran and Russia have obtained US voter registration information in an effort to interfere in the election, including Iran posing as the far-right group Proud Boys to send intimidating emails to voters. "This data can be used by foreign actors to attempt to communicate false information to registered voters that they hope will cause confusion, sow chaos and undermine your confidence in American democracy," Ratcliffe said. Iranians are responsible for a voter intimidation email campaign that was made to look like it came from the Proud Boys and was also spreading disinformation about voter fraud through a video linked in some of the emails. "We have already seen Iran sending spoof emails designed to intimidate voters, incite social unrest and damage President Trump," Ratcliffe added. "You may have seen some reporting on this in the last 24 hours, or you may have even been one of the recipients of those emails. "Russia has not taken the same actions, Ratcliffe said, but has obtained some voter information, just as Moscow did in 2016. Ratcliffe spoke alongside FBI Director Chris Wray at a hastily arranged news conference on Wednesday evening to announce the foreign election interference. "We are prepared for the possibility of actions by those hostile to democracy," Ratcliffe said.
URGENT - Feds say Russia and Iran have interfered with the presidential election
- Posted
- Posted
- 0
Most Popular
Articles
- A California shark lab tagged a record number of sharks off the Southern California coast this year
- KC police investigating after man pulled gun on woman over dispute about mask wearing
- It's a girl, Kansas City! Mahomes, fiancee make their baby announcement
- Baby's photo inside Walmart goes viral
- Feds to execute woman who killed victim, cut baby from womb
- Bonner Springs residents spot strange creature from community lake
- Missouri troopers say missing 12-year-old girl found safe
- Man charged after drive-thru shooting left victim with life-threatening injuries
- Stormy Daniels spotted ghost hunting in Atchison, Kansas
- Company president warns of layoffs if Biden wins
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.