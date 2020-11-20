(CNN) -- Donald Trump Jr. , President Donald Trump's eldest son, has tested positive for the coronavirus, a personal spokesman told CNN on Friday. "Don tested positive at the start of the week and has been quarantining out at his cabin since the result," the spokesman said. "He's been completely asymptomatic so far and is following all medically recommended COVID-19 guidelines. "Bloomberg was first to report Trump Jr. 's positive result. Trump Jr. becomes the latest figure close to the President to test positive for Covid-19. In addition to himself, first lady Melania Trump, his youngest son Barron, his chief of staff Mark Meadows and a number of other top aides both in his campaign and in the White House have tested positive in recent months. Trump Jr. 's girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, also t
URGENT - Donald Trump Jr. tests positive for coronavirus
