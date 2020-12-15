KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Front line health care workers in the Kansas City metro area continue to get the first shot of the Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine.
Besides the Pfizer vaccine already at local hospitals on both sides of the state line, The FDA just said that the Moderna vaccine is safe and effective.
With Moderna's vaccine expected to get emergency approval soon, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says 49,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine are expected to arrive as early as next week.
You may think that only urban areas are the focus right now, but Dr. Lee Norman says, "We're covering all the areas. Every one of the 105 counties right out of the chute because the priority for the first phase are in every county."
Health care workers in Kansas are in many rural areas, which is why the states rollout program is very different than a smaller state with a large population living in a major city.
On Tuesday, Dr. Norman and Governor Kelly said that the goal is to get every health care worker and staff and residents of nursing homes vaccinated by the end of January.
