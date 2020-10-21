Click here for updates on this story
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -- Several people were arrested after law enforcement declared an unlawful assembly on Tuesday night.
The unlawful assembly was declared as groups of protesters gathered outside of Portland's Immigration and Customs Enforcement building.
Some people threw rocks at federal agents as they issued warnings. Others hung signs on a chain-link fence across the street.
Groups of protesters earlier on Tuesday night marched to the Cottonwood School of Civics and Science to hang their signs in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. The effort comes after the originals put up by students were torn down over the weekend.
A Federal Protective Service spokesperson told FOX 12 that a total of 13 people were arrested overnight.
The spokesperson also said that officers used pepper balls.
