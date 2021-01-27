(CNN) — Un sismo de magnitud preliminar 4,9 sacudió Colombia la madrugada de este miércoles, de acuerdo con un reporte del Servicio Geológico de Estados Unidos (USGS, por sus siglas en inglés).
El epicentro del sismo se ubicó a 9 kilómetros al oeste-suroeste de La Tebaida, a una profundidad de 161,6 kilómetros, según el reporte.
Hasta el momento no se reportan daños.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.