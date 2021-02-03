(CNN Español) — Un sismo de magnitud 6,9 se registró a primera hora de este miércoles al sureste de la Isla de Pascua, en Chile, de acuerdo con un reporte preliminar del Servicio Geológico de Estados Unidos (USGS, por sus siglas en inglés).
El sismo tuvo una profundidad de 10 kilómetros, según el reporte.
El sismo «no reúne las condiciones necesarias para generar un tsunami en las costas de Chile», dijo en Twitter la Oficina Nacional de Emergencia del Ministerio del Interior y Seguridad Pública (Onemi), citando al Servicio Hidrográfico y Oceanográfico de la Armada de Chile (Shoa).
#SHOA indica que sismo magnitud 6.6, 1.485 km al SE de Isla de Pascua, no reúne las condiciones necesarias para generar un tsunami en las costas de Chile. Más información en https://t.co/r4IfR3uDDH — onemichile (@onemichile) February 3, 2021
Onemi estimó que la magnitud del sismo fue de 6,6.
