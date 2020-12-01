(CNN) — La Policía de Trier, Alemania, está tuiteando que un automóvil atropelló e hirió a varias personas en una zona peatonal. La policía de Trier pide «evitar el área, la policía y otros servicios de emergencia están en la escena».
Dos personas murieron, según información de la Policía. Una persona ha sido arrestada y hay un auto asegurado.
CNN está tratando de comunicarse con la policía para obtener más información.
Por el momento no hay nada sobre la causa o el conductor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.