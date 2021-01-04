A British judge has rejected a US request to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to America, ruling that such a move would be "oppressive."
The 49-year-old Australian has been charged in the US under the Espionage Act for his role in publishing classified military and diplomatic cables.
"I have decide that extradition would be oppressive and I order his discharge," judge Vanessa Baraitser said in her ruling Monday.
The US said it would appeal against the decision.
This is a breaking story, more to follow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.