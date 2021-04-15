(CNN Español) — El UFC finalmente vuelve a Las Vegas, Nevada, y la cartelera principal será el combate entre Conor McGregor y Dustin Poirier. Así lo confirmó el jueves el presidente del UFC Dana White.
White publicó un video en su cuenta de Twitter para anunciar que la velada UFC264 se realizará el 10 de julio.
Este anuncio además certifica la realización la pelea entre McGregor y Poirier, que en los últimos días pareció pasar a estar en duda tras un cruce mediático entre el irlandés y el estadounidense.
Será el tercer enfrentamiento entre McGregor y Poirier. La primera vez que se toparon en el octágono fue en septiembre de 2014 y terminó con victoria de McGregor. La revancha se realizó el 24 de enero de este año, y Poirier logró vencer al europeo por nocaut técnico.
Vegas is OPEN!!! Poirier vs McGregor July 10th. tix on sale this week pic.twitter.com/F2VZ0APzrw — danawhite (@danawhite) April 14, 2021
