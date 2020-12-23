(KCTV) -- It might seem like a story out of Spaceballs, but you really can buy bottled air. Relocation website My Baggage is selling what they call "Authentic Air" from England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland.
It's a special gift for homesick residents who can't go home to the U.K. because of Covid travel restriction.
The 500 milliliter bottle is about 33 dollars and it comes with a cork stopper so you can open it whenever you need a whiff of fresh air.
The company also takes special requests from specific u-k locations and they sell limited edition bottles featuring air from places like the London underground and a fish and chip shop.
My Baggage says it was inspired after research found sense of smell was linked to emotional memories.
