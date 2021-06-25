Tyler, the Creator has released a new album, "Call Me If You Get Lost."
He announced the news on Twitter, saying it's "out now."
The album is a follow-up to the rapper's 2019 album "IGOR," which won Best Rap Album at the 2020 Grammy Awards.
The new album had been teased before it dropped with a series of billboards that popped up in Los Angeles, London, Paris, Berlin, and other cities, featuring a hotline number that had a pre-recorded message.
Tyler also released two singles from the new album, "Lumberjack" and "Wusyaname."
Late Thursday, he began tweeting the name of every song on the album.
The album includes collaborations with Lil Wayne, Lil Uzi Vert and Pharrell, Ty Dolla $ign, Domo Genesis and more.
