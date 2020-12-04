A suspect is dead after a confrontation in the Bronx Friday morning in which two US marshals were shot and wounded, according to a senior law enforcement official.
The marshals are in "OK condition," the official said. An officer with the New York Police Department, which was assisting the US marshals in a backup role, also suffered a minor injury.
A gun was recovered near the suspect, who was wanted in connection with the wounding of a Massachusetts state trooper, the official said.
According to CNN affiliate WABC, the suspect allegedly shot the trooper in the hand on November 20 on Cape Cod.
The station reported that gunfire erupted around 5:30 a.m. as US Marshals were executing a warrant on Ely Avenue in the Wakefield section of the Bronx.
The marshals and the NYPD officer were taken to Jacobi Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to WABC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.