Two stabbed near Jerusalem's Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, attacker shot and killed

An attacker stabbed two men near Jerusalem's Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood on Monday, according to Israeli police, wounding them before being shot and killed by police officers.
There are conflicting reports about the condition of the injured. One report from Israel's Red Cross, Magen David Adom, said one of the injured was in a severe condition. A second report from a volunteer emergency services worker on the scene said both the injured men had suffered stab wounds to the upper body and were in a moderate condition.
Police said a policeman fired at the attacker; Israel's ZAKA emergency response service said the attacker was dead.
This is a developing story -- more to come.
