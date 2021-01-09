Click here for updates on this story
ST. LOUIS, MO (KMOV) -- A man and a woman were shot and killed in Spanish Lake Friday night.
Officers with the St. Louis County Police Department found a man and a woman shot in the 11000 block of Lilac Avenue just before 7:30 p.m.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Paramedics took the man to a hospital where he later died.
No other information was released.
You're asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 if you know anything about this double homicide.
