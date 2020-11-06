KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police say two people are dead as four people were shot in Kansas City overnight.
One of people killed was a man and the other was a woman.
Officers say they found the man in a gas station parking lot deceased as they arrived.
They say the woman was pronounced deceased at the hospital.
Police say the other two people who were shot are expected to recover --- and there could be a third person with non-life threatening injuries.
It happened right before 12:30 a.m. at 12th and Wyoming, police said.
It's not clear what led up to the shooting.
Police also say they don't have anyone in custody yet.
If you have information, please call the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043.
Or if you would like to remain anonymous, please call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
