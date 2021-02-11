CLINTON, MO (KCTV) – “I’m a single mom working two jobs and nothing gives me more honor than to cover your tab, Thank you!”, wrote an anonymous woman after she paid for the meals of two law enforcement officers at a restaurant in Clinton, Missouri.
The heartfelt note surprised Henry County Sheriff Kent Oberkrom and Major Hills after they enjoyed their spaghetti meals at Smiths Restaurant on East Ohio Street.
In a touching post on Facebook, Sheriff Oberkrom gave thanks:
“Today, Major Hills and I went to Smith's Restaurant as is our routine on most Thursdays for Spaghetti (always wonderful!). Now I had a long morning shuffling several meetings and have to tell you I was emotionally tired and also hungry. After our order was delivered, Leland Smith came over to our table and laid our ticket on the table face down never saying a word and walked away. Finding this highly unusual, my cop mode kicked in as I picked up the ticket and turned it over.
After reading the message I sat there reflecting and found my hunger gone and my busy morning not bad at all. I thought how lucky I am/we are to have someone like this in our community. It took a few minutes for me to process this act of kindness by a total stranger. I don't know if they are local or from out of town....doesn't really matter I guess. Single Mom, working two jobs to make ends meet, finds it in her heart to do something like this.....pretty moving! Although Leland did not know her name, he told me she had a young boy with her. Second message....a mom raising her son to honor and respect law enforcement officers through this act of kindness. I hope that lesson stays with him for his lifetime, as it has for me, through my parents.
Thank you, does not even come close to what I would like to say to this lady and her son.....I only hope that someday I might be able to help them in some way. God bless our community.” -Sheriff Oberkrom
