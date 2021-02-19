Two more Missouri residents have been charged in last month's insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The FBI says 31-year-old Zachary John Wilson was taken into custody without incident Friday in his hometown of Springfield on federal charges of knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building. His arrest came on the same day that 28-year-old Nicholas Burton Reimler, of Cedar Hill, made his initial court appearance on misdemeanor federal charges of violent entry or disorderly conduct and entry to a restricted building or grounds. They are among at least seven Missouri residents who have been charged in the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.
Two more Missourians charged for riot at the Capitol
- Carolyn Long
- Posted
- Posted
- 0
KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News.
>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<
Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.
Tags
Carolyn Long
Anchor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- State of Disaster Emergency issued in Kansas due to stress on utility, natural gas providers
- Electric utilities in metro begin intermittent outages to combat effects of bitter cold on energy supply
- Evergy releases information on blackouts
- Botched 911 call leads to Prairie Village mother’s death, according to lawsuit
- L.C. Richardson, owner of LC's Bar-B-Q in Kansas City, passes away
- Man charged after police find woman stuck in tub, malnourished children
- Evergy suspends intermittent outages after SPP lifts order
- 'I shot him. I shot him': Woman, 27, charged in death of man left at Jackson County fire station
- CAUGHT IN THE ACT: Vacation rental damaged by gunfire, ransacked during party
- Horrific details in Blue Springs child abuse complaint prompt serious questions
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.