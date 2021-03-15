Two men have been arrested and charged for assaulting US Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died after responding on January 6 to hundreds of rioters who stormed the Capitol, according to court filings.
CNN previously reported that authorities had winnowed it down to a handful of suspects and that new video evidence from the attack helped investigators narrow it down.
Investigators had struggled for weeks to build a federal murder case in Sicknick's death as they pored over video and photographs to try to determine the moment in which he suffered his fatal injuries. Investigators determined that initial reports suggesting Sicknick had been struck with a fire extinguisher weren't true.
More than 300 people have been charged in connection with the January 6 assault on the US Capitol by pro-Trump rioters -- a figure DOJ now says could easily pass 400. Charges are also likely coming against additional members of the Oath Keepers, building on the existing conspiracy case that already has nine defendants, prosecutors said last week in court.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
