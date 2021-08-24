GARDNER, Kan. -- The Gardner Edgerton school board voted to extend its mask mandate to all grade levels on Monday night.
But two board members, Tresa Boden and Shawn Carlisle, were not present for the vote.
They had left the meeting during a presentation by Elizabeth Holzschuh, the director of epidemiology for the Johnson County Health Dept.
Johnson County had previously voted to require masks in all public schools for kids younger than 12.
Carlisle and Boden had both expressed their opposition to expand that requirement to all students earlier in the meeting.
In the video feed of the meeting, Boden, after arguing against mask requirements, said "I'm not saying anything else the rest of the evening."
A short time later, her seat and Carlisle's were empty.
The board later voted to expand the mask requirement without them, passing it 4-1.
Rob Shippy, the president of the board, noted at one point that one of the board members had emailed him. He appeared to step out of the room at one point to make a phone call.
KCTV5 reached out via phone and email to USD 231, Shippy, Carlisle and Boden. None of them responded to questions about the meeting.
