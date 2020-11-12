KANSAS CITY, MO – Officers are investigating after two fishermen discovered a body floating in Longview Lake Thursday just after 4:00PM near the Longview Lake Marina.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Kansas City, Missouri Fire Department were called to the scene. Crews recovered the body.
Investigators have not said if the person was a man or a woman. They are working to determine if the cause of death was accidental drowning or if foul play is involved.
This is a developing story. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.