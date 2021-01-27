Click here for updates on this story
SHREVEPORT, LA (KTBS) -- It has been 22 years since Cory Rubio was reported missing in Shreveport. As the anniversary of her disappearance soon approaches, her family remains hopeful that someone will come forward with information that could bring the family closure.
“It is difficult,” Rubio’s daughter, Sarah Elliot, said. “There are times in mine and my sister’s life we wish we had her there, so we could talk to her. you know, just do the mother daughter thing.”
Fighting back tears, Elliott opened up about the mother she and her sister Samantha never really got to know.
“I don’t remember too much,” Elliott said. “We were at our babysitters. Our mother dropped us off. We spent our day there and she never came and got us.”
On Jan. 27, 1999, an officer spotted Rubio’s vehicle at the stoner boat launch in Shrevepot, but Rubio was never heard from again.
“Detectives followed up numerous leads all the way up to the later part of 2006,” Shreveport police Sgt. Glen Heckard said.
Rubio was last seen at Barksdale Air Force Base with Jesse McGay. He was Samantha’s father and Rubio’s ex-husband.
“They had testimony from his father that he had been a violent person, and they had testimony from the mother of his second child that he had been violent,” Elliott said.
McGay’s relationship with Rubio was also marked with domestic abuse. McGay became a person of interest in Rubio’s disappearance, but with no body and little evidence he was never named a suspect. Still, there were theories.
“They think that he drove her car off the base to the boat launch and then dumped the car there or maybe dumped her there.”
Looking at photos of Rubio, Elliott clings to what memories she has left of her mother and wishes Rubio could see her four grandchildren.
