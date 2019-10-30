Twitter will stop accepting political ads, the company's CEO, Jack Dorsey, announced Wednesday.
The announcement comes amid intense scrutiny of Silicon Valley's handling of political ads. Social media companies, particularly Facebook, have been criticized for allowing politicians to run false ads.
Earlier this month former Vice President Joe Biden's presidential campaign wrote to Twitter and other social media companies asking them to stop running an ad that falsely accused Biden of corruption over his role in Ukraine policy during the Obama administration.
This is a developing story. Check back for more...
