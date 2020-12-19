Twitter has updated the warning labels it applies to election misinformation to reflect that Joe Biden is the president-elect, the company said on Saturday.
Previously, Twitter's labels said that claims of election fraud were "disputed."
The new labels say: "Election officials have certified Joe Biden as the winner of the U.S. Presidential election."
The fresh language is active now on President Donald Trump's tweet from Saturday morning undermining the election outcome, and will be applied to all future tweets that do the same.
"Following certification of the results of the 2020 US Presidential Election, we've updated our label to reflect the latest information," Twitter spokesperson Nick Pacilio told CNN.
