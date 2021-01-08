(CNN) –– Twitter suspendió al presidente Donald Trump de su plataforma, informó la compañía este viernes.
«Después de una revisión detallada de los tuits recientes de la cuenta @realDonaldTrump y el contexto que los rodea, hemos suspendido permanentemente la cuenta debido al riesgo de una mayor incitación a la violencia», dijo Twitter.
«En el contexto de los horribles eventos de esta semana, dejamos claro el miércoles que violaciones adicionales de las reglas de Twitter podrían resultar en este mismo curso de acción».
After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence.https://t.co/CBpE1I6j8Y — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 8, 2021
