Twitter, already under fire from lawmakers and regulators, appeared to go down altogether on Thursday.
Several users were unable to access the social network's website and mobile apps, with tracking website Downdetector recording more than 57,000 reports by 6 p.m. ET.
A Twitter spokesperson said the company was aware of the issue and was working to fix it.
"We have no evidence of a security breach or hack, and we're currently investigating internal causes," the spokesperson said.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.