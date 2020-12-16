Every bad thing that happened during the last 12 months was accompanied by a similar reaction: "Hey, it's 2020."
The combination of a cataclysmic pandemic and nail-biting election reduced many Americans to part-time shut-ins and full-time nervous wrecks: tense, anxious, germophobic, claustrophobic, agoraphobic, pretty much everything-phobic.
But at least there was a seemingly bottomless well of one home remedy close at hand: television shows. Thanks to the ever-expanding world of streaming television, people cowering in their homes could find endless diversion if they sought it out (and were able to pay for it).
Look for more in 2021. For people exhausted from the tension and worry of the past year, television, especially on streaming services, apparently wants to provide what has often been called "comfort food."
In entertainment, that boils down to fantasy and familiar: fantasy shows that people can escape into and old shows they have loved before (or repackaged versions of them).
In one recent week in November, Nielsen put out a list of most-watched shows on four top streamers (Netflix, Amazon, Hulu and Disney+). Number one was the breakthrough Netflix drama "The Queen's Gambit" (all about a young woman who spends most of her time cooped up playing chess); but that was followed by repeats of the NBC comedy "The Office," and further down the list four other shows that started out years ago on broadcast network: "Grey's Anatomy," "NCIS," "Criminal Minds" and "The Blacklist."
That is all about a retreat into the familiar.
The third title on that list is Disney's "The Mandalorian." The "Star Wars" spinoff in its second season is a bona-fide streaming hit.
So it's hardly surprising that Disney+ is packing its 2021 lineup with other "Star Wars"-related shows: Production is scheduled to start next year for a big one, "Obi-Wan Kenobi," which will star Ewan McGregor again in the title role, making it both fantasy and familiar; "The Bad Batch" will be an animated series based on the characters from "The Clone Wars"; Disney+ will also eventually have shows with Marvel Comics characters, like Hawkeye and Loki, and a show called "WandaVision," which brings together "Avengers" characters Wanda Maximoff and Vision.
The sweeping turn toward the familiar may be a function of how hard it is to recruit folks when they have so much to choose from, but it certainly serves the purpose of providing a comfortable refuge for distressed viewers. Do people really need a reboot of "Gossip Girl" already? HBO Max thinks so. (HBO Max is owned by WarnerMedia, CNN's parent company.)
Showtime is bringing back "Dexter," who's a serial killer, so not exactly a calming figure. But Michael C. Hall will still play the character, thoughtfully left alive when the original ended in 2013.
Probably the most timely reboot is "In Treatment," the HBO series about psychological counseling which ended a decade ago. When have more people been looking for therapy? Gabriel Byrne won't be the soothing sounding board for patients' angst anymore. Uzo Aduba takes over the role.
This trend in the streaming world dovetails precisely with what's going on, with a much greater whiff of desperation, in the broadcast network world. Retro is one thing; grave-digging is another. Networks have gone into a frenzy of reanimation of really ancient shows, especially in the once-déclassé arena of the game show. They've already revived "Match Game" and "Supermarket Sweep"; coming back soon: "Name That Tune!"
CBS is also bringing back the drama "The Equalizer" after 31 years, with the twist that this equalizer is a woman, Queen Latifah.
And if the format isn't familiar, maybe the character is: The French "gentleman thief" Arsene Lupin, conceived more than a century ago, will be updated in a Netflix series. Charlie Brown's dog Snoopy? He's getting his own series on Apple TV. Even Clarice Starling, remember her? She still has a thing for finding serial killers. (Of course, she does; she'll just be on CBS now.) The tagline for the series? "The Silence is Over."
Long-running network hits like "The Office" and "Friends" continue to play so well on streaming services because they have hundreds of episodes, which viewers can submerge into like a relaxing bath. "The Office" is moving to Peacock, with its first two seasons offered free (including a real throwback: commercials).
Maybe even commercials can be tolerated after enduring 2020. What America seems to crave at the moment is the warmth of the familiar washing over them — maybe for 12 straight months.
