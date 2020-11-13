Click here for updates on this story
Milwaukee, WI (WDJT) -- A woman attempting to carry a loaded handgun onto an airplane at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport was stopped by Transportation Security Administration officers on Thursday, November 12.
According to a press release, the woman attempted to carry a loaded .380 caliber handgun and a magazine with seven bullets onto an airplane.
At 6:30 a.m., a TSA officer detected the gun in the woman’s bag.
According to a press release, this is the 10th firearm detected at the airport this year. A total of 16 firearms were detected at the airport’s security checkpoints last year.
