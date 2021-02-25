Tax records that former President Donald Trump tried to keep secret for years are now in the hands of the New York district attorney.
Prosecutors obtained the records on Monday, according to a source, just hours after the US Supreme Court denied Trump's last-ditch effort to keep the records private.
The records include millions of pages of documents.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
