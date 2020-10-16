President Donald Trump sought to improve his fortunes this week as he continues to lag in polling behind Democratic nominee Joe Biden, but he's running out of time to turn the race around -- and Americans are already casting their votes by the millions.
Trump and Senate Republicans had their sights set on fast-tracking Judge Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation to the Supreme Court before the November election. After long days of questioning by the Senate Judiciary Committee (with a number of non-answers from Barrett), she's well on her way to a full Senate vote starting the week of October 26.
Some Republicans also changed their tune on Trump. That includes former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who was released from the ICU after contracting Covid-19. Christie admitted he had made "a big mistake" by letting his guard down about the coronavirus pandemic on the White House grounds for Barrett's nomination ceremony, "and it cost me in a significant way."
Things didn't go Trump's way during his reimagined town hall, either.
Adept questioning by NBC moderator Savannah Guthrie revealed Trump still questions the efficacy of mask-wearing (making a false claim about masks and infections) and would not denounce the dangerous conspiracy theory QAnon.
The dueling town halls also delivered bad news to the infamously ratings-obsessed Trump: Biden's affair drew more viewers, according to early results.
Amid all of this, relief for the millions of Americans slipping deeper into economic hardship is still out of reach. Coronavirus infection rates continue to climb across the country and hospitalization rates are increasing in new states. Experts are now warning against intimate family gatherings and urging vigilance about mask-wearing, hand-washing and opting for outdoors as the nation enters the eighth month of the pandemic.
The Point: Trump's efforts to change the narrative in the final sprint to Election Day still have one stubborn obstacle: reality.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.