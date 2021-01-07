Education Secretary Betsy DeVos has submitted her resignation, making her the second Cabinet member to resign over President Donald Trump's response to the mob breaching the US Capitol on Wednesday, according to an official.
Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao also resigned after taking "time to absorb" the insurrection on Capitol Hill and the President's response to it.
"Today, there was a lot of soul-searching and discussion," a senior administration official said. "It was obviously the right thing to do."
Chao discussed the matter with her staff and her husband, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, before deciding by around 11 a.m. Thursday that she would resign, effective Monday.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.