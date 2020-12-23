President Donald Trump complained about a litany of federal spending in a video released Tuesday objecting to the new stimulus deal, claiming the line items had nothing to do with Covid relief.
The expenditures were actually included in an omnibus spending bill that became a legislative vehicle for Covid relief and aren't a part of the stimulus bill itself.
And a closer inspection of them reveals the things Trump complained about track almost exactly with what the White House had requested in its annual FY 2021 budget, which was released earlier this year.
