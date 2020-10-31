(CNN Español) — El presidente Donald Trump y el exvicepresidente y candidato demócrata Joe Biden encabezan sus últimos eventos de campaña antes del 3 de noviembre, día de la elección presidencial.
Muchos votantes sienten que la de 2020 es una campaña “decisiva” para el país, algo que se puede ver reflejado en la masiva votación anticipada. ¿Cómo ha sido la frenética recta final a tan solo horas de las elecciones? Mira este Go There.
