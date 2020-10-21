The Commission on Presidential Debates is giving an enormous advantage to Donald Trump with its plan to mute the microphones of the candidates at Thursday night's presidential debate when they're not supposed to be speaking. That was likely not the commission's intent, and I realize President Trump and his spokespeople are fuming about it, but the mute button is a gift to the Trump campaign.
By muting Trump's interruptions, the commission will show the American people a sanitized, false picture of this President. As we saw in the first debate last month, he is rude, raging and red-faced. An honest debate should reveal that. His 128 interruptions revealed the true Trump. Muting him only protects him from the consequences of his out of control behavior.
Of course, even with the camera focused away from Trump, it is likely that live microphones on Joe Biden and on the moderator, NBC's Kristen Welker, might pick up Trump's interruptions. But the sound will be muffled, muted and less authentic to this President. The audience at home might even find the low-level buzzing of any interjections more distracting than the full-throated interruptions, or wonder if perhaps a stagehand was making the noise.
Trump's outbursts will be heard by Biden and Welker, however. Thus, Trump will have the power to potentially throw Biden -- or Welker -- off their game, without viewers realizing why. This, it seems to me, is the best of all worlds for Trump: He can work to discombobulate Biden or Welker without viewers blaming him.
The first debate, aptly described by my CNN colleague Dana Bash as "a sh** show," cost Trump dearly. A staggering six in 10 voters thought Biden won the debate. On the day of the debate, Biden led Trump in the Five Thirty Eight polling average by 7.1%. Ten days later the spread had increased to over 10 points. For a race as stable as this to move by a net of 3 points in a few days is significant.
It is no more the job of the debate commission to show the candidates in their most flattering light than it is for them to portray the candidates in a negative fashion. At their best, debates should give candidates the time and space to reveal the kind of leader they are. In the first debate, Mr. Trump revealed himself to be impulsive, rude, even (in the eyes of some) unhinged. To separate Mr. Trump from that reality is to put your thumb on the scale.
So, I say: Let Trump be Trump. He's not going to change. Rather than protecting Trump from his disruptive behavior, the debate commission should shine a light on it.
Rather than mute him, the commission should run a counter of the number of interruptions made by each candidate on the bottom of the screen. It could become a drinking game: Every tenth interruption, you have a drink. No, wait. That could get someone hurt. How about every twentieth? That would still require six drinks.
Perhaps it would be safer and healthier for partisans to pledge to give one dollar to the party opposite for every time their candidate interrupted.
Alternately, the commission could stop playing games and simply allow the candidates to reveal their true selves.
