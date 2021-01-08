(CNN) — El presidente Donald Trump no asistirá a la transferencia pacífica del poder al presidente electo Joe Biden en el Capitolio en 12 días, confirma en un tuit.
To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 8, 2021
