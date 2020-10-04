BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — President Donald Trump briefly left the hospital Sunday in his car to wave to supporters gathered outside.
The president’s visit came shortly after he promised his supporters “a surprise” in a video posted a video on social media “It’s been a very interesting journey,” Trump said in the video. “I learned a lot about COVID. I learned it by really going to school. This is the real school, this isn’t the let’s read the books school. And I get it and I understand it. And it’s a very interesting thing.”
Earlier in the day, Trump’s doctor said he “continued to improve” and suggested he could be discharged as early as Monday.
October 4, 2020
