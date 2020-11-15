President Donald Trump for the first time Sunday morning acknowledged President-elect Joe Biden's victory while falsely blaming his loss on a string of baseless conspiracy theories.
Trump tweeted, "He won because the Election was Rigged," before continuing to blame his loss on debunked theories about the election.
In a follow-up tweet shortly after, Trump stood by his false belief he may be able to win the election and refused to concede. "I concede NOTHING! We have a long way to go," Trump tweeted.
The tweets from Trump followed a Saturday spent golfing and tweeting similar false conspiracy theories, and driving by a crowd of his supporters who gathered in Washington to protest the election results on the basis of his lies and propaganda.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
